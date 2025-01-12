Narayana Medical College doctors successfully treats refractory epilepsy

Nellore: In a remarkable feat, the team of senior neuroscientists at Narayana Medical College, Nellore, led by Dr NS Sampath Kumar, Professor and Head of Department of Neurology, and Dr Sai Kiran, senior neurosurgeon, have successfully performed a unique procedure for refractory epilepsy using Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS). This is first-of-its-kind in Andhra Pradesh.

Refractory epilepsy, a type of epilepsy that does not respond to conventional treatment, causes frequent seizures, cognitive impairment, and emotional distress.

The team at Narayana Medical College has extensive experience in performing Vagal Nerve Stimulation procedures, with a proven track record of success.

Narayana Medical College Hospital’s Additional Medical Superintendent Dr R Harish informed that a special epilepsy clinic will be held on fourth Thursday of every month from 9 am to 4 pm, offering free neurologist consultations and a 50% discount on MRI and EEG tests for eligible patients.

Epilepsy surgeries are fully covered under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) or NTR Vaidya Seva (Aarogyasri) for qualifying patients.

The Epilepsy Clinic is located on the ground floor of Neurology Department at Narayana Super Specialty Hospital. For further information, contact 9640100555

Neuro Anesthetist Dr Anil and Narayana Hospital AGM AC Sekhar Reddy were also present at the event.