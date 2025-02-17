Narayana reveals plans for devpt of school playgrounds & urban infra

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana, announced that the government is taking steps to develop playgrounds in all municipal schools across the State.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for gym and exercise equipment at the 14th and 16th divisions in the city on Sunday, the minister stated that the projects would be undertaken using funds from the centrally sponsored Swachh Bharat initiative, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), or municipal corporation funds.

As part of this programme, a major playground at Gunta Badi Municipal School will be developed with an investment of Rs One crore.

The minister criticized the previous YSR Congress Party government, alleging that it had completely neglected the development of parks inaugurated by him in 2014, purely for political reasons.

He further stated that around 100 municipal parks would be developed in a phased manner, incorporating gym and exercise equipment.

To address the drinking water issue in Nellore during peak summer, the government has decided to establish a pure drinking water plant at Sangam Barrage using HUDCO funds.

Additionally, the Minister announced plans to restore the underground drainage (UGD) system and install 3,000 new streetlights in the city.

As part of the ongoing Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra programme, the government also plans to set up Waste-to-Energy Plants (WEP) in Guntur and Visakhapatnam as pilot projects, with tenders to be called on February 25.