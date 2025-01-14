Narrow bridge across rivulet draws criticism

Srikakulam: Narrow bridge across a local rivulet, Sayanna Gedda, constructed between Podali and Panasapeta villages is drawing criticism from locals. To reach their hometowns, residents of Panasapeta, Pillalapeta, Honjaram, Kapu-Buradapeta, Vasudevapatnam, Medamarthi and Thamaram villages through Waltair and Podali villagers were facing difficulties earlier. Particularly during the rainy season, their woes were aggravated and students from these villages had not been abstaining from schools and colleges often due to floods and excess flow of water. On the repeated demands of the residents of these villages, a bridge was constructed which is not sufficient and suitable for free movement of people. The narrow bridge is suitable for only single bikes and not enough for auto-rickshaws in an emergency situation.

Even to the narrow bridge, safety walls on both sides were not constructed as a result which riders of bikes, cycles are forced to perform precarious feats. During nights, the problem is aggravating here.

As it is the only available way for about seven panchayats and its hamlets, where more than 20,000 people live, people are reaching Waltair on foot every day to reach the nearest urban areas Ponduru, Amadalavalasa, Rajam, etc.,

“The narrow bridge across Sayanna Gedda is not sufficient and moreover, posing threat to our safety as the safety walls on both sides of the bridge are not constructed,” residents of Panasapeta, Pillalapeta, Honjaram, Kapu-Buradapeta, Vasudevapatnam and Medamarthi, Thamaram villages told The Hans India.

“We have registered our grievances with the engineering officials concerned on several occasions, but they have turned deaf ear to our issue,” the residents added.