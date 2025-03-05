NASSCOM career fair on March 5 and 6

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government, in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), APSCHE, APSSDC, SEEDAP and the department of technical education is organising a mega career fair at GITAM on March 5th and 6th.

According to the organising committee, the fair recorded registrations from 33,682 candi-dates from across Andhra Pradesh. Aimed at making India a digital talent nation, the career fair is being conducted under the NASSCOM future skills prime programme, a digital skilling initiative by NASSCOM and MeitY. The initiative seeks to upskill candidates in emerging technologies such as AI, cloud, and more through future skills prime platforms.

The career fair is being conducted to benefit students and graduates from various streams, including technology, arts, science, ITI, polytechnic, and diploma from the 2024 and 2025 batches. This initiative aims to provide ample employment opportunities and career guid-ance to job aspirants in AP.

With the support of 200 trained volunteers deployed for the purpose, elaborate arrange-ments are made to ensure smooth conduct of the career fair at the campus. A total of 50 top companies from various industries are participating in the two-day fair to conduct inter-views and recruit potential candidates.

Visakhapatnam MP and GITAM president M Sribha-rat expressed hope that the career fair will serve as a significant platform for job seekers, bridging the gap between talent and top employers. Help desks have been set up for the candidates to seek guidance at the campus