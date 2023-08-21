Nation at crossroads due to Centre’s anti-people policies

Kadapa (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) State media chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy on Sunday said that the future of the country was at crossroads due to adoption of anti-people’s policies by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The PCC media chairman who was in Kadapa addressed a media conference on Sunday. He said the country has become bankrupt due to the huge borrowings made by the Central government.

The PCC leader has recalled that that India has borrowed Rs 46 lakh crore during the rule of 13 Prime Ministers right from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh between 1947 and 2014, whereas the BJP-led NDA government has borrowed Rs 109 lakh crore in just nine years of its rule.

Referring to fuel prices, Tulasi Reddy pointed out that when the cost of a barrel of raw oil in international market was 140 dollars, the UPA government earlier supplied diesel at Rs 50 per litre and petrol at Rs 70 per litre. While the cost of a barrel of raw oil has now gone down to 30 to 60 dollars, the cost of a litre of petrol has gone up to Rs 112 and a litre of diesel to Rs 100 under the BJP rule in the country, the senior Congress leader criticised.

Referring to the State, Tulasi Reddy said that the mindless decisions taken by the YSRCP government have driven AP into a serious financial crisis.