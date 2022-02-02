National Highway 44 passing through Andhra Pradesh to Soon turn Super Information Road

The National Highway 44 from Hyderabad (Telangana) to Bangalore (Karnataka) through Andhra Pradesh will now become the Super Information Road. The Union Ministry of Transport and National Highways has made estimates to make the road state-of-the-art so that the information required to know the distance of hospitals and petrol banks along with the time of traffic clearance can be displayed on digital boards. The authorities will soon come for field observation and the survey has already begun. The existing four lanes will be widened to a six-lane road.

There are plans to build service roads with a width of seven meters on either side of the road. Andhra Pradesh is 251 km from the Telangana border to the Karnataka border. The Hyderabad-Bangalore highway will be fully connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway with a real-time digital system. Once the real-time digital system is integrated, a division of the National Highways Authority oversees the affairs. The government intends to set up a system at all toll plazas.

JL Meena, Project Director, NHAI said that they are converting the Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway-44 from four lanes to six lanes. "This national highway is 251 km from the Telangana border to the Karnataka border in Andhra Pradesh; the road expansion is already being surveyed, which will soon become a super information road with the integration of the real-time digital system," Said Project Director.