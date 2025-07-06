Live
National Lok Adalat settles 5,300 cases in Prakasam dist
Ongole: National Lok Adalat held in all the courts across Prakasam district on Saturday successfully resolved over 5,300 cases and facilitated settlements worth approximately Rs 8 crore, announced District Principal Judge A Bharathi.
National Lok Adalat, conducted under the directives of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), addressed a wide range of pending cases across the district’s judicial system.
The judge announced that they had successfully disposed of 155 civil cases, around 5,200 criminal cases, and 17 pre-litigation stage cases during the day-long legal camp. She said that parties involved in various cases, particularly motor vehicle accident insurance claims and other categories of disputes, received settlements totalling around Rs 8 crore. These compensation payments were made directly to the beneficiaries during the proceedings.
To handle the large volume of cases, 27 benches were established across the Prakasam district. Judges and advocates worked collaboratively at these benches to facilitate resolutions and ensure effective case disposal.