National Lok Adalat to be held on Dec 13

Nellore: Commissioner YO Nandan urged officials to leverage National Lok Adalat to be held on December 13 at District Court to waive court cases against property tax, water tap, vacant land, trade license, and unauthorized construction defaulters.

He directed issuing notices to tax arrears and ensuring attendance at the Lok Adalat, where dues plus penalties can be paid to settle cases. Non-payment may lead to up to three years' imprisonment.

As per Supreme Court orders, National Lok Adalats occur every three months, with weekly sessions on Saturdays under the District Legal Services Authority.

The Commissioner announced the State government's extension of the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) until January 23, 2026, advising unauthorised layout and plot owners to apply.

Deputy Commissioner Chennudu, SE Rammohan Rao (Engineering), City Planner Himabindu, Health Officer Dr Kanakadri, and other officials attended the meeting.