National Organ Donation Day held

Nellore: To mark National Organ Donation Day, Jeevan Dhan Foundation, Apollo, Medicover, KIMS, Narayana, and ACS R Hospitals jointly organised a walk-thon programme from the VRC Center in the city to Kasturibha Kalakshetra on Sunday.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner O Nandan, Jeevan Dhan Chief Transplant Coordinator Dr Rambabu, Apollo Hospital Director Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish, Medicover Hospital Cluster Head Ranjith Reddy, KIMS Hospital CEO Dr Satish, Narayana Hospital AGM AC Sekhar Reddy and other doctors participated in the rally to create awareness among the people on organ donation.

The awareness programme held at Kasturibha Kala Kshetra was inaugurated by District Collector O Anand by lighting the lamp. He said that many lives can be saved by organ donation. He called upon everyone to donate organs and become life donors by breaking the myths about organ donation

He said that 8 lives can be saved by donating the organs of one deceased person.

He added that due to lack of awareness and superstition, many people do not come forward for organ donation.

An awareness programme was organised at Apollo Hospital in Nellore to educate doctors, nurses and coordinators about what brain death means and how to legally donate organs.