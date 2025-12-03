  1. Home
News

National pollution control day observed

  3 Dec 2025
National pollution control day observed
Tirupati: Under the guidance of Ch Rajasekhar, environmental engineer, AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), regional office, Tirupati, . Vatsal Gurukula Vidyalaya, Tanapalli, in collaboration with the APPCB, organised National Pollution Control Day on Tuesda

Speaking on the occasion, Shailaja, Academic Coordinator, and K. Durgarao, Principal, emphasized the need for collective responsibility in controlling pollution and ensuring a clean and healthy environment for future generations.

V Madan Mohan Reddy, Assistant Environmental Engineer, highlighted the significance of National Pollution Control Day and explained the tragic impact of the Bhopal Gas disaster. He also educated students on preventive measures and the importance of environmental protection in daily life.

National Pollution Control DayTirupatiAPPCBenvironmental protectionBhopal Gas disasterVatsal Gurukula Vidyalaya
