National Security Week celebrations commence

Nellore: Krishnapatnam Port COO Sanjay Kota said that top priority is given to safety and security aspects of port employees, workers and duty officials. Unfurling the flag to mark the National Security Week celebrations at Adani Krishnapatnam Port here on Saturday, he said that in the week-long celebrations, awareness programmes would be organised over the security aspects and everyone should be aware of safety to avoid accidents. He also said there was an urgent need that everyone should follow safety measures to prevent accidents. On the occasion, the port employees and labourers took a pledge to follow the safety measures.



