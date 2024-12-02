  • Menu
National seminar on ‘digital currency ecosystem’ held

Anantapur: Prof Debashish Acharya, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, highlighted the Digital Currency Ecosystem introduced by the RBI for India’s financial development and its advantages over traditional cash payments.

He addressed the two-day national seminar sponsored by the Indian Council for Social Science Research, Southern Regional Centre, Hyderabad, on ‘Digital Transformation and the Future of India’s Economy’ at Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) on Sunday. Prof Acharya said that digital payments has the potential to transform financial ecosystem, making payments more efficient, accessible and reliable.

CUAP Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori; Prof B Sudhakar Reddy, Director, ICSSR-SRC, Hyderabad; Prof MD Bavaiah, Project Manager, SIDBI-PMU, Telangana; and others

focused on digital transformation through credit guarantee trust fund for micro and small enterprises, TREDS and online marketing systems for the development MSME sector.

A total of 74 papers, covering seven key themes, were presented by delegates from 14 Indian States.

The other dignitaries include Prof G Ram Reddy, Dean Student Affairs; Prof Rajendra Prasad, former Vice-Chancellor, SV University; and Dr N Sridevi, former Registrar, CESS Hyderabad and others.

