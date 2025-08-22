National Senior Citizen’s Day celebrated in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Office of the Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA), Department of Telecommunications, Andhra Pradesh Circle, celebrated National Senior Citizen’s Day here on Thursday to honor the contributions of senior citizens. Held at the office premises on MG Road, the event was organised in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Vijayawada. It featured a health camp, workshops on elderly health and well-being, a tree plantation drive, and a digital awareness session.

The programme was presided over by S Tarachand, CCA, Andhra Pradesh. He was joined by the president of the Rotary Club of Vijayawada S Bala Gopal, Secretary M Ramgopal Rao, and coordinator S Nagabhushanam.

Doctors and specialists from Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Foundation conducted the health camp. Participants received various medical examinations, including bone density, eye, and dental check-ups, as well as ECG, BP, blood sugar, and other routine blood tests.

In the workshop sessions, Dr GV Purnachand, noted author and Ayurvedic expert, gave a talk on suitable Ayurvedic diet plans for the elderly. Sharmila, an Assistant Professor at PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Sciences, highlighted the importance of yoga and meditation.

In a special gesture, the Raithu Nestham Foundation from Guntur provided millet meals to all senior citizens and attendees. A dedicated selfie point and a photo booth were also set up, adding a joyful touch to the occasion. The event concluded as a heartfelt tribute, demonstrating deep respect and appreciation for senior citizens and their ongoing role in shaping communities.