National Unity Day celebrated grandly

Machilipatnam: Incommemoration of the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the District Police organised Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in a grand manner here on Friday.

District Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu inaugurated the Run for Unity by waving the flag at the District Court Centre. The run concluded at the District Police Office.

Additional SP (Administration) VV Naidu, Additional SP (AR) Satyanarayana, along with police officers and staff, enthusiastically participated in the event, spreading the message that “we are all equal.”

Following the run, SP Vidyasagar Naidu and other officers paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s portrait at the AR Police Parade Grounds. The officers also took a unity pledge, reaffirming their commitment to national integration and internal security.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vidyasagar Naidu said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the great visionary who unified 564 princely states into one nation, thereby laying the foundation of a strong and united India. “It is a matter of pride that we celebrate his birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas,” he remarked.

He further recalled Patel’s outstanding role in strengthening the police system, noting that the National Police Academy in Hyderabad was named after him as a tribute to his contribution.

“His approach to resolving national issues was unique, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of the people,” the SP said.

He added that the Government of India honoured Patel posthumously with the Bharat Ratna for his monumental service to the nation.

Calling Patel a timeless inspiration, SP Vidyasagar Naidu urged everyone to draw motivation from his life and work towards upholding national unity and integrity with a sense of personal responsibility toward internal security.