Natural farming seen as solution to climate change

Vijayawada: It is a brave effort to shift from chemical farming to natural farming. Moreover, there are answers here in addressing the climate change. “Nowhere I saw such innovations in natural farming,” said Craig Cogut, founder, chairman and CEO of Pegasus Capital of the USA who is visiting Krishna district on Friday.

A delegation from Pegasus Capital Advisors embarked on a field visit to various villages of different mandals to see the APCNF (Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming) being implemented by state-run Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS). The team went to Kanumolu and Kakulapadu in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna District.

They visited Anuradha’s 365 Days Kitchen Garden in Kanumolu and interacted with SHG members under the Food Basket intervention, aimed at enhancing local food security.

Later they visited Mandal Parishad High school in Kanumolu and interacted with students and expressed great happiness. Swathi, a Nutri Garden farmer, shared her inspiring journey of transitioning to natural farming to ensure a healthier lifestyle for her family.

The delegation had a discussion with C Koteswara Rao, a farmer passionate about chemical-free agriculture and crop diversity. To promote healthy eating, he established a hotel serving fresh, natural food prepared with wood-pressed oils, emphasising the benefits of unprocessed, chemical-free ingredients.

Expressing admiration for Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to natural farming, Gina McCarthy emphasised the importance of women empowerment and community-driven solutions for climate resilience. Craig Cogut highlighted the state’s resilience in multi-crop farming, noting that the philosophy of ‘food as medicine’ was being effectively implemented in these villages.

Later, the delegation visited the field of Padmaragam in Kakulapadu of Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district. They observed her well-maintained farm, noting the widened bunds, pulse crops, and diverse vegetables. The team engaged in a discussion with Padmaragam and with a co-natural farming practitioner Elisha, gathered insights into their crop yields, income, expenses, and overall farming experience.

From flourishing kitchen gardens to large-scale sustainable farms, the visit highlighted the transformative power of natural farming. With Pegasus Capital’s keen interest in climate-smart investments, this interaction marked a significant step towards fostering global partnerships for sustainable, resilient agriculture in Andhra Pradesh. RySS senior officials and DAO P Padmavathi also participated in the visit.