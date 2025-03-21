Navodaya 2.0 programme aims at liquor-free society

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar stated that excise, police, revenue, and panchayat raj officials must work in coordination to eliminate illicit liquor production and consumption under the State government’s ambitious Navodaya 2.0 programme.

A coordination meeting was held on Thursday at the district secretariat as part of initiative for a liquor-free society. The meeting was also attended by Superintendent of Police Manikantha Chandolu, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, DFO Bharani, Excise Deputy Commissioner Vijay Shekhar, and other district officials.

During the meeting, Collector Sumit Kumar highlighted that illicit liquor production, sale, and transportation are criminal offenses punishable under Preventive Detention Act (PD Act). He stressed the need to educate people about the harmful effects of illicit liquor and encourage behavioral change among producers and consumers. Authorities have identified 52 villages across Chittoor Urban, Rural, Karvetinagaram, Nagari, Punganur, Kuppam, and Pulicherla mandals where illicit liquor is being produced and consumed.

The main objective of Navodaya 2.0 is the phased eradication of illicit liquor. As part of this initiative, strict control will be exercised over the sale of jaggery, a key raw material for illicit liquor production. Public awareness campaigns will be conducted through street plays, village meetings, posters, pamphlets, self-help groups, and NGOs. Regular inspections will be carried out, and legal action will be taken against offenders, including criminal cases where necessary.

Additional police forces will be deployed for raids and enforcement operations, while forest officials have been directed to remain vigilant as illicit liquor is often produced in remote forested areas.

Livelihood support for affected families will be provided through skill development programs, self-employment opportunities, and financial aid via bank loans. The government is also encouraging alternative employment and creating awareness about welfare programs among illicit liquor producers.

SP Manikantha Chandolu assured that police department, in collaboration with other agencies, will intensify efforts to curb illicit liquor production.

He warned that repeated offenses would lead to preventive detention cases under the PD Act and heavy penalties.

Residents were urged to report any information about illicit liquor production, sale, or transportation by calling the toll-free number 14405.