‘Naya Bharat’ theme marks I-Day celebrations

Amalapuram: LabourMinister Vasamsetty Subhash urged the youth to draw inspiration from the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters. He was speaking at the 79th Independence Day celebrations held with great pomp and ceremony at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Amalapuram on Friday.

The Minister hoisted the national flag and received a police parade salute. Following this, he received salutes from police forces, NCC, Scouts, and as a symbol of India’s hard-won freedom, he released doves of peace.

Minister Subhash then detailed the district’s progress in various sectors. He said, “Independence Day is a sacred day when we remember the struggles of our freedom fighters, the collective sacrifices of our martyrs, and the day India broke the chains of British slavery.” He added that this year’s Independence Day was celebrated under the theme of “Naya Bharat” (New India), symbolising the nation’s progress, technological innovations and economic growth. The cultural programmes, featuring songs and dances, captivated the audience. They reflected the victory of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and highlighted the government’s prestigious schemes like P4, Anna Canteens (to feed the hungry), WhatsApp Governance, Anna Data Sukhibhava, PM Kisan, and Talliki Vandanam. The performances earned high praise from public representatives and officials.

During the event, tributes were paid to the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the country’s Independence. In the cultural competitions, Delhi Public School secured first place, Saint Joseph School (Irusumanda) came in second, and Boys Zilla Parishad High School (Suryanagar) stood third.

In the tableau competition, which featured 14 departments, the P4 tableau from the District Economics and Statistics Department won first prize. The Anna Canteen tableau from the local Municipal Corporation took second place. The Konaseema Centre for Migration department secured third place, and the WhatsApp Government Manamitra App tableau from the GSWWS department came in fourth.

Later, the Minister, along with District Collector R Mahesh Kumar, Joint Collector Nishanti, DRO Kotha Madhavi, and RDOs P Srikar and D Akhila, presented certificates of appreciation to approximately 340 individuals from 74 government and private sectors for their excellent services. District-level officials, including Collectorate AO Kadali Kasi Visweswara Rao, and revenue staff participated in the event.