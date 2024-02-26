NCC cadets begin adventure ride on horseback

Tirupati: The National Cadet Corps, which plays a pivotal role in nurturing character, discipline and leadership among young citizens, took up an adventure ride to cover a distance of 200 km on horseback. This is in alignment with the national vision to empower the youth and foster a spirit of adventure through initiatives like the ‘Amrit Kaal Ki Peedhi: Sashakt Peedhi.’

In pursuit of this objective, OC, 2 (A) R & V Regiment NCC under the aegis of Group HQ NCC Tirupati, have embarked on an adventure ride on horseback. The expedition will take seven days. It was flagged off at NCC headquarters in Tirupati on Sunday by Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General of the AP & T Dte. Col Yogesh Dungrakoti, Gp Cdr NCC Group Tirupati and other officers of the NCC.

The expedition will stage camps at IIT Yerpedu, Srikalahasti, KVB Puram, Palamangalam and Puttur before finally reaching the NCC headquarters in Tirupati on March 2. While horseback riding across varied terrains is the USP of the expedition it takes care of social service, community development tangibles of NCC.

In pursuance of these goals, a Veterinary camp at Thondamnadu village, a Puneet Sagar activity at Pichatur, a tree plantation drive at Palamangalam and a blood donation camp at Puttur have been planned during the camp. To provide an exposure to the sport at remote locations of the region and to encourage the youth to take up equestrian sport as a field of interest, a horse show will be organised at Puttur. The expedition comprises 30 cadets, six horses, eight PI staff and 10 civilian support staff.