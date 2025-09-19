NCC cadets excel in all India competitions

Visakhapatnam: Showcasing their dedication, skill, and leadership, NCC cadets from GITAM Deemed to be University achieved outstanding success in recent prestigious All India competitions.

After completing a rigorous 30-day training camp, Challa Shiva Shankar, a third-year B.Tech (ECE) student was selected to represent the institution and the AP and Telangana Directorate at the All India Nau Sainik Camp (AINSC) 2025 held at INS Shivaji, Lonavala.

The AP and Telangana Directorate secured an impressive 9th position out of 17 directorates, with notable achievements, including first place in drill, third place in Semaphore, ninth place in Boat Pulling, and sixth place in service subjects. Shiva Shankar participated in all these events, contributing significantly to the directorate’s success.

In addition, Adabala Deepak, a third-year B.Tech CSE student, and Vishakha Singh, a third-year BCA student, excelled in the inter-group sailing competition. Deepak secured second place and Vishakha secured the first place in the enterprises class sailing event, earning their selection to the prestigious All India Yachting Regatta held at INS Chilka, Chilka Lake, Odisha. Representing the AP & Telangana Directorate among 51 SD and 51 SW cadets nationwide, Deepak and Vishakha helped the directorate secure the 11th position overall. Their selection as one of the only three SD and three SW cadets per directorate highlights the institution’s excellence in NCC sailing.

With its two army units and one navy unit, the institution continues to foster student development through active participation in NCC camps, academic support, and leadership programmes conducted throughout the year. These efforts contribute to the holistic growth of its cadets, preparing them to take up future leadership roles.