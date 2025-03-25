NCC cadets felicitated for their performance at Republic Day

Tirupati: Group Commander of NCC Tirupati Group Headquarters Col Satinder Dahiya honoured cadets, who brought pride to the Group through their exceptional performance at Republic Day (RD) events held in New Delhi this year. The felicitation ceremony, conducted at NCC Group Headquarters, was a momentous occasion celebrating discipline, dedication, and excellence demonstrated by the cadets.

During the event, the Group Commander awarded medals and cheques to the cadets, acknowledging their outstanding achievements and remarkable contributions. Addressing the gathering, he lauded the cadets for their unwavering perseverance and dedication.

He emphasised the significance of their participation in the prestigious Republic Day Camp, motivating them to continue striving for excellence. The ceremony concluded with an interactive session between cadets and Group Commander, where he stressed the importance of self-belief, resilience, and commitment in achieving success. The felicitation event was attended by senior NCC officers, Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), staff, and proud parents of the cadets.