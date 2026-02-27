NCC Cadets Rupak Deep, Srivalli Naidu felicitated

Vijayawada: Sergeant P Rupak Deep and Sergeant B Srivalli Naidu of the NCC Army Wing, 1(A) EME Company, Vijayawada, were felicitated at a grand ceremony held at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) at Kanuru near here on Thursday for their outstanding performance at national-level camps.

The cadets had represented the AP & Telangana Directorate at the prestigious Republic Day Camp (RDC) and SNIC–Prime Minister’s Rally.

The felicitation programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Guest Officer Commanding 1(A) EME COY NCC Col Vijayant Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor Prof Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Registrar Dr M Ravichand, Dean of Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha School of Engineering Dr D Venkata Rao, and NCC Caretaker Officer D Siva Sankar. Addressing the gathering, Col Srivastava congratulated the cadets and urged them to continue striving for excellence in all spheres of life.