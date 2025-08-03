NCC camp showcases discipline, youth development

Kakinada: The LDSSC Camp, currently underway at Sri Prakash Synergy School from July 25 to August 3 received a significant visit from Air Commodore Narsingh Sailani, Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCC for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Addressing the cadets, Air Commodore Sailani stressed the crucial role of NCC in instilling excellent discipline, which empowers students to overcome life’s challenges and build a brighter future. He commended the cadets’ outstanding performance and the well-organized environment of the camp.

The DDG also praised Sri Prakash Synergy School for its quality facilities and hospitality, honoring the Director, Ch Vijay Prakash, for his dedicated efforts.

During the visit, the official LDSSC team T-shirts for Andhra and Telangana were launched. Additionally, students selected for rifle shooting received their shooting kits. The event concluded with Vijay Prakash felicitating Air Commodore Narsingh Sailani.

The occasion was also graced by Kakinada Group Commander Col Ritin Mohan Agarwal, Col HS Manik, Major K Mohammed Asif, other NCC Officers, and numerous NCC cadets.