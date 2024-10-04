  • Menu
NCC role in shaping future citizens lauded

BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari speaking at a media conference during the NCC special national integration camp on GIET campus in Rajanagaram on Thursday
Rajamahendravaram: BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari praised the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for its significant contributions in moulding responsible citizens of India.

Speaking at the Special National Integrated Camp (NCC (AP&T) SNIC) held at the Godavari Institute of Engineering Technology (GIET) campus in Rajanagaram under the leadership of Air Commodore VM Reddy, she highlighted the importance of such initiatives in imparting Indian values to future generations.

Speaking to media, Purandeswari emphasised that programmes like this would help in promoting unity in diversity, a key aspect of India’s cultural fabric. She said that NCC teams have been instrumental in disaster relief efforts, particularly mentioning their significant contributions during recent floods in Vijayawada.

She commended GIET for its support of NCC programmes and urged all educational institutions to enrol their students in the NCC to foster national sentiment and counter social divisions.

Colonel RM Agarwal, Air Commodore VM Reddy, and KVV Sathyanarayana Raju, Chairman of Chaitanya Educational Institutions participated.

