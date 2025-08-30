NCSC issues notices to Tirupati Collector

Tirupati: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has stepped in after receiving serious complaints of coercion and rights violations against Scheduled Caste representatives during the recent election for Deputy Mayor of Tirupati Municipal Corporation. Acting on a petition submitted by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on March 7, the Commission has served a notice to the Collector and District Magistrate of Tirupati. The petition alleged that SC members faced intimidation and undue pressure during the electoral process.

The NCSC, exercising its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution, has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The Tirupati Collector has been asked to furnish a detailed report within 15 days, explaining the facts of the case and the steps taken to address the allegations. The Commission has also cautioned the district administration that non-compliance within the deadline could force it to invoke civil court powers. This includes issuing summons and directing the Collector to appear before the Commission, either personally or through an authorised representative.