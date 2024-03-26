NDA Alliance Candidate, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, gets Support in Dendulur Constituency

In a recent turn of events, the NDA alliance candidate from Dendulur constituency, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, has been garnering significant support from the people of the state.





With the upcoming elections looming, Prabhakar emphasized the critical role of the alliance's victory in maintaining stability and order in the region.





Adding to his support base, around 200 families from Eluru Rural Mandal Prattikollanka, Gudivaka Lanka, Paidi Chintapadu villages have recently switched their allegiance to the TDP party, further strengthening Prabhakar's position.

In a show of unity and solidarity, Prabhakar welcomed them into the TDP party by donning a party scarf, signaling a strong alliance between him and the party members. The event was attended by prominent figures such as Eluru MP candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav, former minister Maradani Ranga Rao, and various party presidents and leaders from different mandals.

The inclusion of leaders and activists from Kolleru villages, along with TDP, Janasena, and BJP representatives, highlights the growing momentum behind Prabhakar's campaign in Dendulur constituency.

As the election date approaches, the support for Chintamaneni Prabhakar and the NDA alliance continues to grow, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle in the region.