Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
NDA Alliance Candidate, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, gets Support in Dendulur Constituency
In a recent turn of events, the NDA alliance candidate from Dendulur constituency, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, has been garnering significant support from...
In a recent turn of events, the NDA alliance candidate from Dendulur constituency, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, has been garnering significant support from the people of the state.
With the upcoming elections looming, Prabhakar emphasized the critical role of the alliance's victory in maintaining stability and order in the region.
Adding to his support base, around 200 families from Eluru Rural Mandal Prattikollanka, Gudivaka Lanka, Paidi Chintapadu villages have recently switched their allegiance to the TDP party, further strengthening Prabhakar's position.
In a show of unity and solidarity, Prabhakar welcomed them into the TDP party by donning a party scarf, signaling a strong alliance between him and the party members. The event was attended by prominent figures such as Eluru MP candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav, former minister Maradani Ranga Rao, and various party presidents and leaders from different mandals.
The inclusion of leaders and activists from Kolleru villages, along with TDP, Janasena, and BJP representatives, highlights the growing momentum behind Prabhakar's campaign in Dendulur constituency.
As the election date approaches, the support for Chintamaneni Prabhakar and the NDA alliance continues to grow, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle in the region.