NDA candidates hold campaign in Kavali Rural mandal

Election campaign in Thallapalem Panchayat of Kavali Rural Mandal took place on Sunday night, with enthusiastic support from the village residents. The women in the village greeted the campaigners with garlands, while fans celebrated by showering flowers and setting off fireworks.

During the campaign, the candidates took the time to personally greet and connect with the villagers, listening to their concerns and promising to address them. They also outlined the various welfare schemes that would be implemented by the Telugu Desam government if elected.

The candidates assured the villagers that their issues would be resolved once the Telugu Desam government came into power. They urged the residents to support them in the upcoming elections, requesting the opportunity to serve as MLA and MP.

The event was attended by leaders, activists, and supporters from the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP. The overall atmosphere was one of excitement and anticipation as the campaign gained momentum in Thallapalem Panchayat.