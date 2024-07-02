NDA Finalizes MLA Quota MLC Candidates for By-Elections

The NDA alliance has officially finalized the candidates for the upcoming MLA quota MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. The election notification has been released for the by-elections that will be held on July 12th. The selection includes C Ramachandraiah from TDP and Hari Prasad from Janasena Party.

C Ramachandraiah, a senior politician from Kadapa district and former MLC, has been selected as the candidate from TDP. He has a long history of serving in various political capacities and has been known for his work in the backward areas of Rayalaseema.

On the other hand, Hari Prasad, the political secretary of Janasena Party and a former journalist, has been chosen as the candidate from Janasena Party. Both candidates are set to file their nominations today.