Live
- Lipi.Game: Bridging cultural heritage with modern technology
- The essential role of entrepreneurship skills in student development
- Work hard, work smartly- You got to keep going
- Hyderabad: Four held in mobile snatching
- Health Minister bats for extensive debate on NEET
- Telangana Govt. Set to Release Job Calendar in Two Weeks
- Hyderabad: Man dies after car overturns on PVNR Expressway
- NEET ROW: Cops thwart students’ bid to besiege Raj Bhavan
- Book on new criminal laws released
- New laws evoke mixed reactions
Just In
NDA Finalizes MLA Quota MLC Candidates for By-Elections
The NDA alliance has officially finalized the candidates for the upcoming MLA quota MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. The election notification has...
The NDA alliance has officially finalized the candidates for the upcoming MLA quota MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. The election notification has been released for the by-elections that will be held on July 12th. The selection includes C Ramachandraiah from TDP and Hari Prasad from Janasena Party.
C Ramachandraiah, a senior politician from Kadapa district and former MLC, has been selected as the candidate from TDP. He has a long history of serving in various political capacities and has been known for his work in the backward areas of Rayalaseema.
On the other hand, Hari Prasad, the political secretary of Janasena Party and a former journalist, has been chosen as the candidate from Janasena Party. Both candidates are set to file their nominations today.