NDA Government Brings Reforms to Sub-Registrar Offices in Andhra Pradesh

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of modern governance, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is taking steps to end outdated practices in the state's administrative offices. One of the key reforms introduced focuses on transforming the way Sub-Registrar Offices (SRO) operate, eliminating practices reminiscent of monarchy and promoting equality.

As part of these changes, the government has issued directives to revise the seating arrangements in SROs. The new orders specify that Sub-Registrars will now have seating at floor height, similar to other government offices, ensuring a uniform and respectful environment for all citizens. Additionally, the podium and red carpets often seen around the Sub-Registrar’s desk will be removed.

These reforms aim to emphasize the essence of Indian culture, where every individual is treated with respect and dignity. The NDA government, through this initiative, reiterates its commitment to creating a governance system that honors the common citizen's dignity and ensures a more inclusive approach to public service.