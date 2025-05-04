NDA govt accords top priority to health sector: West MLA

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government is according top priority to the health sector and enhancing facilities in hospitals across the state, said Government Whip and Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu).

Inaugurating an operation theatre facilitated at 30-bedded government hospital located at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the MLA appreciated the support of the Kamal Welfare Foundation for providing such facility at the hospital. The theatre was established with a grant of Rs 11 lakh, Ganababu informed. After inaugurating the facility, Ganababu said that the establishment of an operation theatre would serve more patients and the facility will come in handy for the locals.

Earlier, there was only one operation theatre in the premises, but now by setting up another theatre, it is going to be quite useful during emergency needs.

The MLA further informed that the operation theatre has been set up with advanced equipment and facilities. There is a need for another theatre for the hospital due to a high number of OPs and deliveries are getting registered in the hospital, he added.

Ganababu mentioned that solar panels and power panels have been made available in the hospital. A waiting hall will soon be set up for the convenience of the attendants. Also, beautification, landscaping exercise will be carried out with horticulture workers in and around the hospital, the MLA assured.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Medical Superintendent M Sujatha mentioned that about 350 OPs are getting registered daily, and the new facility would cater to more needy patients.

District Coordinator of Health Services P Shankar Prasad, 89th ward corporator Dadi Venkata Ramesh, hospital former chairman Chintala Bhaskara Rao, director, Lotus Wireless Technologies India Private Limited DS. Roy and members of the hospital, medical staff, were present.