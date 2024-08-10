NDA govt. committed for strengthening of Panchayat system in AP, says Dy. CM Pawan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasised the importance of strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and the elected Sarpanch (village head) system as a pathway for the progress of the nation. He quoted Mahatma Gandhi, asserting that "villages are the backbone of the nation, and village self-governance is the key to national development."

In a press note, the deputy chief minister said that the coalition government is taking significant steps to empower local governance and address the challenges faced by rural communities. He elaborated on the initiatives planned to boost the financial strength of Panchayati Raj institutions and enhance basic facilities in villages. He stated that he has conducted extensive reviews with officials from various departments including Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Water Supply to assess the real conditions in villages and explore the root causes of longstanding issues.

One of the critical decisions made was to hold grama sabhas across 13,326 Gram Panchayats simultaneously to discuss the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and prioritize work based on local needs. These assemblies will include participation from Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Sarpanchs, local representatives, and villagers, ensuring that decisions are made collaboratively to address the immediate requirements of each village.

In relation to the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government scheme aimed at providing safe drinking water to every household, Pawan Kalyan expressed concerns over the inadequate implementation and alleged mismanagement of funds. He announced a survey dubbed 'Pulse Survey' to gather data on the actual conditions, expenses incurred, and any pending works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, establishing a more effective use of resources moving forward.

Highlighting the significance of Independence Day celebrations, Kalyan stated that substantial funding will be allocated to villages to celebrate August 15 with pride. He announced a significant increase in financial support for flag hoisting ceremonies in both minor with allocation of Rs. 10,000 and major Panchayats with an allocation of Rs. 25,000, encouraging Sarpanchs to take initiative and engage their communities in meaningful celebrations.

Moreover, Kalyan assured that the dignity of directly elected Sarpanchs would be upheld and urged them to honor freedom fighters, military personnel, and sanitation workers during Independence Day celebrations. He emphasized the importance of eco-friendly practices, urging villages to use handmade flags and avoid plastic during celebrations.

Kalyan reaffirmed the coalition government's commitment to rejuvenate the Panchayati Raj system and restore financial stability to local governance, ensuring that rural regions thrive in a holistic development framework.

