NDA govt focusing both on development, welfare

Visakhapatnam: Transport, Sports and Youth Minister M Ramprasad Reddy opined that the state is witnessing development and welfare in a fast track mode.

Along with TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, the minister took part in ‘suparipalanalo tholi adugu’ programme at Gajuwaka on Tuesday.

As part of the Super Six, the minister assured that women in the state can avail free bus service from August 15. “It is unfortunate that the YSRCP leaders are bent on campaigning against the NDA government despite implementing welfare schemes as promised. The YSRCP neglected development in the state during its tenure and now it is resorting to false propaganda against the alliance,” he pointed out.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government indulged in various scams and to divert the public, it is now using diversion tactics, he criticised. However, he expressed confidence that people are aware of the facts and that is the reason why they elected the NDA government with a huge majority, the minister added.

In future, the minister said that those who committed crimes will not get away from getting punished. MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, corporator Gandham Srinivasa Rao,TDP leaders Ch Gopi, Prasadula Srinivas, K Sankara Rao, JSP leader Murali and women leaders were present.