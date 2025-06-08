Live
NDA govt improved medical services in State: Yadav
- The Health Minister says the govt streamlined services in govt hospitals
- Outpatient numbers have gone up at government general hospitals across the State
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Satya Kumar Yadav said the coalition government streamlined the medical services at the government hospitals in the State during the last one year. He addressed the media in Amaravati on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, he explained how the coalition government improved the medical services at the government general hospitals in the State.
He said outpatient numbers increased at the GGHs and the State was moving towards ‘Arogya Andhra Pradesh.’ Infrastructural facilities have been improved. There is rise in accountability in medical staff.
He said the Centre released Rs 100 crore prize for implementing the 30 schemes of National Health Mission in the State during the year 2024-2025.
He further said that the government increased the capacity of diagnostic centres in the GGHs to render better services. The Health Minister said the coalition government was planning to conduct medical tests at the doorsteps of the patients through 104 vehicles.
Special Chief Scretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu was also present.