NDA govt neglecting edu sector, flays Jagan

Tadepalli: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has flayed the NDA government for its neglect of all sectors and not paying the fee reimbursement which has badly affected the students.

Taking to social media platform X, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the coalition is playing with the lives of students and fee reimbursement was not paid for the last three quarters forcing the students to quit education.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that a student of J Panguluru of Prakasam district has turned into a labourer as he was unable to pay the fee.”

Prominently the education sector is badly hit with schemes like Amma Vodi, English medium, Toefl from third standard, subject teachers, CBSE to IB, tabs to Class VIII students, Byjus content, Nadu Nedu and many more being abolished affecting students and their parents.

Vasathi Deevena, Vidya Deevena were stopped.

For Vasathi Devena Rs 1,100 crore is due for hostel fee which is also pending. The total amount due by December would touch Rs 3,900 crore.

For those who completed their studies, they are not getting certificates until they clear the dues. About 11 lakh students are affected by the neglect of the NDA government forcing the parents to go for loans or sell their properties.

After the NDA government assumed office there have been scams in sand, liquor besides gambling dens being opened, mafia dealings and medical colleges and ports being privatised but there is no concern for education.

“We demand that Ammaku Vandanam, fee reimbursement along with Vasathi Devena dues be released immediately. We condemn the negligence of CM Chandrababu Naidu on education sector which is adversely affecting the students,” he said in the post.