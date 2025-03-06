Live
Just In
NDA govt trying to set economy right says Dinakar
- Accuses Jagan govt of not giving all details of loans
- Says the YSRCP govt diverted Central funds, borrowed heavily resulting in loans crossing Rs 10 lakh cr
Vijayawada : State 20-point programme chairman Lanka Dinakar said the state government is trying to set right economic conditions in the state after misrule of YSRCP for five years. In a statement on Wednesday, he alleged that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is not giving clear details on the loans taken in the YSRCP rule. Dinakar said Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing media had given contradictory statements on the loans taken during YSRCP rule.
“The YSRCP government diverted Central government funds and loans of the state government crossed Rs 10 lakh. The state government also had not sanctioned matching grants for the Central schemes and diverted the grants of the pancha-yats sanctioned by the Finance Commission of India,” he said. Dinakar demanded that the former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain to people how much the government had spent for price stabilisation fund.