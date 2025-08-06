NDA keen to merge VSP with SAIL, says Madhav

Guntur: BJP state president PNV Madhav said the NDA government at the Centre led by their party is committed to merge the Vizag Steel Plant in the Steel Authority of India. He reminded that the Centre has already released Rs 11,444 crore funds to protect the VSP. He participated in the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme held at Arundalpet here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Central government has taken steps to increase production in the Vizag Steel Plant and to get profits. He said steps are being taken to save the VSP. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving hard for the development of the country.

Later addressing the media, he said the BJP government at the Centre had released funds for UGD in Guntur, which was still incomplete due to negligence of the YSRCP government. He said, “So far the Centre has released Rs 10,000 crore for Amaravati Outer Ring Road project besides extending necessary support and cooperation for the construction of state capital Amaravati.

The BJP government is at the forefront in extending support to chilli farmers.

Double engine Sarkar is useful to accelerate the development. TDP, BJP and JSP are working with coordination and working for the development of Andhra Pradesh.” He promised that the coalition government would give returnable plots to the farmers who gave their land for the construction of the state capital and urged the party leaders and activists to conduct campaigns about welfare schemes introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.

Later, he paid tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Konda Venkatappayya at Hindu College and participated in the ‘Sobha Yatra’

BJP Guntur district president Cherakuri Tirapathi Rao, state official spokesman Valluri Jaya Prakash Narayana, leaders Nerella Madhava Rao, Sanakkayala Uma Sankar were among those who participated.