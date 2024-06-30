NDA leaders concentrate on BRAU nominated officials

Srikakulam : NDA leaders turned their lens towards nominated officials at Dr BR Ambedkar University (BRAU) at Etcherla in Srikakulam district. The BRAU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) KR Rajani was appointed six months ago by the then YSRCP government. She is supported by the then minister for education Botcha Satyannarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi.

According to sources, KR Rajani was the guide to Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi in her Ph.D course earlier. With that acquaintance, they elevated Rajani as the V-C of the Dr BRAU.

Another nominated official of the Dr BRAU is its registrar P Sujatha. She was also nominated with blessings of the then chairman for the AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) K Hema Chandra Reddy.

The registrar has to stay local but she is doing daily commute from elsewhere and huge amount of funds are allegedly being misused which draws flak from the NDA leaders and representatives of its affiliated unions like Telugunadu Vidyardhi Sangham etc.,

TDP SC cell state general secretary Savalapurapu Venkata Ramana Madiga alleged that Dr BRAU was upgraded 18 years ago but still there are complaints regarding examinations, results, regular classes, etc.,

“We will take all the issues to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan soon and request them to change the nominated officials,” said Jana Sena Party (JSP) Srikakulam district president and state secretary Pisini Chandra Mohan.