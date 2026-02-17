NDA leaders hail AP Budget 2026-27

Tirupati: NDA alliance leaders hailed the State government's Rs 3,32,205 crore budget as truly people friendly.

Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the budget strongly supports welfare with major allocations. It sets aside 15% for capital expenditure to pave the way for development. Priority is given to Panchayati Raj, rural growth, education, irrigation projects, Rs 6,000 crore for Amaravati construction, and Rs 6,105 crore for Polavaram. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for the support of increased state share from central taxes

TTD Trust Board member Panabaka Lakshmi called the budget a blueprint for State development, welfare, and the future. It focuses more on SC, ST, BC, minorities, and women. She said allocations fulfill promises made by Minister Nara Lokesh during his padayatra. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allocated Rs 3,000 crore to develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub.

BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas said the budget follows wealth creation, development, and welfare principles. It treats all three regions equally for overall growth and rebuilds the damaged economy. He said this will help achieve a developed Andhra Pradesh and contribute to a developed India.

Yadav Corporation chairman Narasimha Yadav stated the 2026-27 budget will benefit people from all sections.

BJP State spokesperson Jalli Madhusudhan, Jana Sena erstwhile Chittoor district president Pasupulati Hari Prasad were present.