NDA rebuilding AP after ‘economic destruction’ under YSRCP: Naidu

Kadapa: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the State’s economic condition, damaged during the previous YSRCP regime, is now stabilising under the NDA government, enabling the implementation of every pre-poll promise, including large-scale support for farmers under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. The Chief Minister released the second tranche of Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan financial assistance at Pendlimarri in the Kamalapuram constituency.

Under the latest tranche, Rs 7,000 each will be deposited into the accounts of 46,85,838 farmers, amounting to Rs 3,135 crore. With this, the government has transferred Rs 14,000 per farmer in two instalments within four months. Previously, on August 2, the first tranche of Rs 3,174 crore was credited at the same rate of Rs 7,000 per beneficiary. In total, the government has extended Rs 6,309.44 crore towards farmer welfare in a short span, Naidu said.

Addressing farmers after virtually watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on an LED screen, the Chief Minister said the State government has taken a decisive step by fixing Rs 20,000 as the annual support to every eligible farmer under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme. He stressed that the “Super Six” promises made during the election campaign were questioned at one time but have now proved to be a “super hit” indeed.

Calling himself “a farmer’s son,” Naidu said he personally understands the struggles of farmers. He urged farmers to shift from conventional farming methods to technology-driven, demand-based cultivation to reduce input costs and secure better incomes. “If we continue farming in old ways, farmers will face difficulties. Using technology is the only way to reduce costs and improve productivity,” he observed.

The Chief Minister said the state aims to lead the country in natural farming and enlisted five essential principles for agricultural development: water security, demand-driven crop planning, agri-tech, food processing, and sustained government support.

He reiterated his commitment to interlinking rivers, saying the project would be completed despite financial challenges as it would ensure assured irrigation across Andhra Pradesh. Naidu mentioned that farmers are benefiting because of the “double-engine government” at the Centre and in the state. He said the coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena, and the BJP is working together for the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh and to boost its export competitiveness. “Only by exporting our produce to other countries can farmers earn higher incomes,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government is providing Rs 10,000 crore worth of free electricity to farmers and promised that the ongoing reforms will place the farming community on a stronger, more profitable path. “I was born in Rayalaseema. I know the hardships faced here, and we will address them with determination,” Naidu said.