NEC students shine at Smart India Hackathon

Narasaraopet: Studentsof Narasaraopeta Engineering College achieved a prestigious national-level victory at Smart India Hackathon –2025 grand finale, organised under the aegis of Ministry of Education, Government of India. NEC student team emerged as national winners, securing a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000, bringing laurels to the institution.

NEC students designed an innovative software solution that integrates Indian classical dance Mudras with artificial intelligence (AI). Their solution stood out for its creativity, technical proficiency, and effective problem-solving approach, earning high appreciation.

On the occasion of this success, Palnadu district Collector Kritika Shukla on Friday specially appreciated the winning team during an appreciation and motivational interaction. She lauded the students for successfully blending Indian cultural elements with modern technology, describing the innovation as highly commendable and inspiring for youth. Head of IT Department & SIH convener Dr B Jhansi Vajram, SAO, NEC Dr K Anil Kumar were among those who participated.

Chairman Mittapalli Venkata Koteswara Rao congratulated the winning team.