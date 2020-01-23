Need a wide range of discussion on the continuation of Legislative Council in the state: CM Jagan Reddy

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that it is unfortunate for the legislative Council to refer the bills passed in the assembly to the select committee. Speaking on the discussion of the council proceedings on Wednesday, the chief minister asserted that there is a need for the debate on continuation of the Council in the state.

"The legislative council has sent the bill to select committee violating the rules and regulations of the assembly, " Jagan opined. The chief minister then telecasted the council proceedings video in the house.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his speech, questioned the necessity of the Council, which costs 60 crores of public money per annum. He said that out of 28 states, only six states have the legislative Councils.

He said that the Council is the system, which is invoked by the government to provide any suggestions to the government on any proposals. The CM Jagan Reddy urged the speaker to hold the house on Monday to have a wide range of discussions on the continuation of the legislative Council.