Need for awareness on Central schemes stressed

Rajamahendravaram: MP and DISHA Committee Chairperson Daggubati Purandeswari stressed the need to spread awareness among the public about various Central Government schemes and ensure that beneficiaries reap their intended benefits.

She chaired the East Godavari District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, the MP said the purpose of such reviews is to understand the ground-level implementation of Central schemes, identify gaps, and take corrective steps to improve their efficiency. She stated that suggestions and observations from this review will be sent to the Central Government.

The meeting reviewed progress under several schemes, including MGNREGS, Solid Waste Management, Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, pensions, housing, TB eradication programme, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

MLAs Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (Anaparti) and Battula Balaramakrishna (Rajanagaram), and MLC Somu Veerraju also took part in the discussions.

Officials provided updates on scheme implementation, beneficiary count, and progress made so far. The MP directed that the schemes be implemented more effectively and offered key suggestions.

Purandeswari said she would urge the Centre to increase the number of workdays under MGNREGS, revise the unit cost of constructing drains from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and widen roads wherever necessary.

She said that local bodies in the state have not received the 15th Finance Commission funds due to the absence of elections and added that the Centre would be requested to exempt Andhra Pradesh from this clause under the AMRUT scheme.

The MP also stated that the Jal Jeevan Mission works were irregular during the previous government’s tenure and that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted into the irregularities. The committee also decided to link local market yards with the eNAM platform to ensure better prices for organic produce after certification.

Purandeswari recommended relocating the Coconut Board office from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram or Amalapuram and including tobacco crops under the Fasal Bima Yojana. She stressed the need for awareness campaigns on women’s health issues such as cervical cancer and caesarean deliveries. For TB eradication, she encouraged officials and public representatives to adopt at least one patient each under the ‘Ni-Kshay Mitra’.

District Collector P Prasanthi said that four DISHA meetings will be conducted annually, one every quarter, and stressed that officials must come prepared with complete data and respond to queries from public representatives.

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that pensions were wrongfully given to ineligible persons, including the differently abled, during the previous regime and demanded accountability from concerned officials. The collector ordered strict action against those who misused funds or sanctioned pensions to ineligible persons.

Rajanagaram MLA Balaramakrishna alleged misappropriation of funds in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission earlier, with pipelines not being laid properly.

ZP CEO Lakshmana Rao, DISHA Committeemembers participated in the meeting.