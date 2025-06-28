Need for improving infra for tourism development stressed

Vijayawada

Additional secretary, tourism, Government of India, Suman Billa said tourism sector acts as a best growth engine for economic development and stressed the need for increased share of tourism sector in GDP from existing 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Addressing AP Tourism Conclave Tch AI 2.0 here on Friday, the additional secretary said that the tourism sector was playing a key role in economic growth around the globe by contributing 9.1 per cent. He said the sector also turned a major employment provider and 2.5 crore jobs will be created by 2029. He said the tourism sector is netting 2.49 lakh crore foreign exchange.

Stating that with improved infrastructural facilities in India, now it is time to tap tourism. He said 800 flights are being operated in the country and in the next five years, another 1,000 flights will be added. When we look forward towards bottlenecks despite improving infrastructure, Billa said that there was a huge gap between supply and demand in tourism sector, with supply is not keeping up with demand.

He said 1.9 crore tourists are visiting India and the domestic tourist footfall stands at 254 crore. When we segregate the domestic tourists, 47 crore tourists are making pleasure trips for holidaying and shopping. He said 47 crore tourists is bigger figure than population of 150 countries and the number is expected to be triple by 2029.

He stressed the need for discouraging domestic tourists from going abroad for holidaying by attracting them towards holidaying within the country.

Suman Billa said that Rs 10 lakh crore investments needed for improving infrastructure in tourism sector in the country. Citing the example of temple town Tirupati, the additional secretary said that as per the pilgrims rush, Tirupati needs 10,000 rooms.

He said infrastructure should be improved to provide any one an opportunity to stay back for three days in Tirupati along with his family. Stating that AP’s Tourism Policy is the best policy, Billa said that AP has more potential to tap tourism with Buddhist sites, eco tourism in Araku and Papikondalu. He said as tourists from Arab countries are looking forward for eco tourism, AP can tap the potential by improving infrastructure by developing eco tourism townships. He said Konaseema, the jewel of AP, has rich potential to promote rural and country tourism. Appealing the investors that it is right time to invest in tourism sector, the additional secretary said that the long coastline in AP also has potential to develop beach and cruise tourism.