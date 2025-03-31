Need for more skilled workers underlined

Tirupati: Vemana Vignana Kendram at Yashoda Nagar in Tirupati launched a state-of-the-art training facility equipped with 25 computers on Sunday. The centre was inaugurated by Tirupati district’s Fifth Additional Court Judge G Ram Gopal, while IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana formally initiated computer systems. Several dignitaries and industry experts attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Judge Ram Gopal and Prof Satyanarayana highlighted the imbalance in India’s skill development system. “For every engineer, there should be ten diploma holders, and for every diploma holder, ten ITI-trained technicians. However, the current scenario is the opposite, with a surplus of engineers and a severe shortage of skilled workers,” they observed.

Prof Satyanarayana emphasised the indispensable role of computers and artificial intelligence in the future. He noted that Tirupati, traditionally a spiritual hub, is rapidly evolving into a centre for education, healthcare, and electronics manufacturing.

Judge Ram Gopal reflected on his past visit to Eluru Jail, where he observed that a majority of the 200 inmates, he reviewed had higher education degrees but lacked employment opportunities, leading to unfortunate circumstances. He stressed the need for institutions like Vemana Knowledge Centre to bridge the skills gap and promote social justice.

The event, presided over by Tenkaayala Damodaram, saw participation from former Tirupati Urban Development Authority Secretary G Venkata Narayana, Social Welfare Deputy Director T Vikram Reddy, senior lawyer Matta Purushottam Reddy, Electro Steel Castings GM Dorai Raj, and several educational officials. Vemana Knowledge Center team, led by Secretary Mallarapu Nagarjuna, was lauded for their dedication to skill development and community welfare.