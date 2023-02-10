Need for resorts at Suryalanka Beach: Roja

Guntur: Minister for Tourism RK Roja assured that the government will develop Suryalanka Beach as a tourist place. She along with the officials visited the beach and examined Haritha Resorts and enquired about facilities available at the beach.

She conducted a meeting with the officials. Speaking to the media, she said that they will perform bhumi puja for the development of the beach very soon. She further said Suryalanka Beach is popular after Visakhapatnam Beach and added that there is a demand for resorts at the beach.

On Sunday and other holidays over 15,000 tourists visit the beach for recreation, she said. She also said on the occasion of Karthika Paunami over 1.5 lakh people will take holy dip and stressed on the need to develop the beach.

She said the policy of the government is to develop the tourism places with the public and private participation. She said the government will develop all the tourism places in a phased manner.