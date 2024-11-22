Need for skills in pharmacy stressed

Srikakulam: Hands-on skills along with degrees are essential in pharmaceutical field to get good opportunities at early age, said Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Foundation (APF) vice-president U N B Raju. He handed over skill course Pharmacy Quality Control and Analytical Techniques completion certificates to a total of 25 candidates of 11th batch at Varisam in Ranastalam mandal on Thursday where the APF is running the skill development course for MSc chemistry candidates. APF HR unit

head Rama Srinivas, unit head K Kamalakar Reddy attended.