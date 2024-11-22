  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Need for skills in pharmacy stressed

Need for skills in pharmacy stressed
x
Highlights

Srikakulam: Hands-on skills along with degrees are essential in pharmaceutical field to get good opportunities at early age, said Aurobindo...

Srikakulam: Hands-on skills along with degrees are essential in pharmaceutical field to get good opportunities at early age, said Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Foundation (APF) vice-president U N B Raju. He handed over skill course Pharmacy Quality Control and Analytical Techniques completion certificates to a total of 25 candidates of 11th batch at Varisam in Ranastalam mandal on Thursday where the APF is running the skill development course for MSc chemistry candidates. APF HR unit

head Rama Srinivas, unit head K Kamalakar Reddy attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick