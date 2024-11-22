Live
- Low Pressure Area Likely in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Forecasted for AP
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new gold jewellery
- Collector reviews arrangements for Guv’s visit
- 13 members of robbery gang arrested
- Country’s development depends on youth’s progress: Collector Vinod
- Exports picking up as mfg gains steam
- CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Commonwealth Mediation and Arbitration Conference Today
- Beware of new cyber scam ‘digital arrest’: SP Subba Rayudu
- Sensex, Nifty slip under pressure amid weak global cues
- Posters on novel solutions to problems at Tech Summit
Just In
Need for skills in pharmacy stressed
Highlights
Srikakulam: Hands-on skills along with degrees are essential in pharmaceutical field to get good opportunities at early age, said Aurobindo...
Srikakulam: Hands-on skills along with degrees are essential in pharmaceutical field to get good opportunities at early age, said Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Foundation (APF) vice-president U N B Raju. He handed over skill course Pharmacy Quality Control and Analytical Techniques completion certificates to a total of 25 candidates of 11th batch at Varisam in Ranastalam mandal on Thursday where the APF is running the skill development course for MSc chemistry candidates. APF HR unit
head Rama Srinivas, unit head K Kamalakar Reddy attended.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS