Need for smooth delivery of commodities from ration shops stressed

Puttaparthi: With the state government set to begin distribution of essential commodities through ration shops from June 1, Anantapur District Collector T.S. Chetan has directed officials to ensure a smooth supply through the district’s 1,367 Fair Price (FP) shops.

He issued the instructions during a meeting at the Collectorate, attended by Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar and Civil Supplies officials. The Collector emphasized strict adherence to government norms and warned that legal action would be taken against dealers violating regulations.

He called for enhanced public awareness and feedback mechanisms for the Public Distribution System (PDS), especially regarding Deepam-2 and ration distribution. FP shop dealers were advised to hold meetings with gas agencies and delivery staff to spread accurate information.

He announced that essential commodities will be distributed only through ration shops starting June and that all ration card holders must be informed. FP shops must operate from the 1st to 15th of each month between 8 AM–12 PM and 4 PM–8 PM.

Shops should display photographs of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, working hours, shop number, price details, and stock availability.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar instructed arrangements for doorstep delivery to senior citizens (65+) and the disabled.

He stressed cleanliness, maintenance of photo logs, daily distribution records, proper use of ePOS machines, and issuing receipts to all cardholders. He noted that FP dealers may see increased income under upcoming government initiatives. Officials were directed to conduct awareness meetings with dealers at CS & DT offices to ensure strict implementation. District Supply Officer Vamsikrishna Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.