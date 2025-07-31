Need to check childmarriages stressed

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Principal Judge Gandham Sunitha expressed concern over reports of child marriages still taking place in some villages. She said that panchayat secretaries must respond immediately and take legal action against such incidents.

Addressing a review meeting with officials from child welfare, education, police, and other departments on Wednesday at the district court conference hall, she urged authorities to intervene without delay when such cases surface, especially in remote villages lacking basic amenities.

Delays in responding could make it difficult to protect the victims, she warned. She chaired the meeting to review legal awareness and welfare efforts in the district.

The judge explained that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), established in 1987, has been implementing several people-centric welfare schemes. She said that strict legal measures are being taken against human trafficking, child labour, child marriages, sexual abuse, and kidnappings. Following the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the DLSA is organising special programmes to raise awareness about legal rights and protections.

She said awareness campaigns, training programmes, public meetings, and distribution of publicity material are being conducted regularly to educate both officials and the general public. She advised citizens to stay alert and report violations without fear and seek legal recourse through the appropriate authorities.

The judge further emphasised that apart from performing their regular duties, officials from police, education, and child welfare departments must also respond proactively to social and legal violations and guide the public in the right direction.

A special awareness poster was unveiled by the District Legal Services Authority officials during the meeting. The poster aims to educate the public about the grave consequences of trafficking and serves as a tool to protect vulnerable individuals and assist victims, the district judge said.

DLSA Secretary N Srilakshmi, Principal Junior Civil Judge Reddy Prasanna, District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao, and District Women and Child Welfare Officer Ch Lakshmi presented.