Need to improve medical services at GGH, says Collector M Venugopala Reddy

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy and SP K Arif Hafeez on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the GGH in Guntur city and inspected various wards in the hospital in the backdrop of increase of missing cases of children in the hospital premises. They interacted with doctors and patients and enquired about the medical services rendered to the patients.

Speaking to the media, Collector M Venugopala Reddy said in the backdrop of kidnap cases in the hospital, they have inspected the hospital. Stating that patients from other districts will visit the hospital, he stressed on the need to improve the medical services.

He further said at present 180 closed circuit cameras were set up in the hospital, out of which 100 CCTV cameras were set up at the hospital corridor.

The Collector said that he has directed the officials to replace the CCTV cameras that are not working. He said he had instructed the doctors to allow two attendants to regulate the visitors into the hospital. SP Arif Hafeez said that he will take steps to cover the security lapses at the GGH and added that he will examine the hospital's blue print and step up security at the GGH. He said that he will take steps to check vehicle theft cases at the GGH.