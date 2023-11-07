Neerukonda: Conclave on future of antibiotics tomorrow

Neerukonda(Guntur district): SRM University-AP is hosting an international conference on critical topic of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the future of antibiotics on November 8 and 9 in collaboration with AMR Insights from the Netherlands, UK Innovate KTN and Global AMR Hub from Germany apart from some leading institutions across India. The conference will bring together approximately 40 distinguished scientists and professors from six countries for two days of intense discussions and knowledge exchange.

The conference aims at providing a global platform for experts and thought leaders to share their insights and research findings on the future of antibiotics, a topic of utmost importance in the field of healthcare and life sciences. The participants will present and discuss the latest advancements and research in developing antibiotics, antimicrobial resistance, and innovative approaches to combat emerging challenges. The conference will explore the impact of antibiotic use on public health, strategies for sustainable antibiotic development, and the role of technology in shaping the future of antibiotics.

Prof Jayaseelan Murugaiyan, associate Dean of SRM-AP said, “As we confront the challenges posed by antibiotic resistance and the evolving landscape of healthcare, this conference serves as a vital platform to discuss innovative solutions and the way forward.”

The conference promises to be a beacon of knowledge and a collaborative effort towards addressing one of the most pressing issues in global health. The outcomes of this conference are expected to influence the future direction of antibiotic research and healthcare practices.