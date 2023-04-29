Neerukonda: Need for integration of education with skills stressed

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : SRM University-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora emphasised the need to integrate education with skills and certification.

He participated in the two-day Industry 4.0 India Conference organised by 'Employability.life' in Delhi. Prof Arora, addressing the Vice-Chancellors Workshop, shared his experiences on how SRM University-AP is revamping the curriculum for all UG and PG programmes from 2023 to 24. The 21stcentury skills, co-curricular activities, value education, community services, projects, internships, and field studies will be integral to the curricula, delivered through project-based learning and active learning, he remarked.

Later, during the panel discussion on Transforming Higher Education for India-2030 on Thursday, he spoke about how SRM University-AP focuses on the 5 'I's of UG and PG education. He mentioned the 5 'I's, such as Integrative Curricula; Inter-disciplinarily; Innovation; International Cooperation; and Inclusivity.